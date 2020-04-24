house fire

Abandoned home in Parlier catches fire overnight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what caused a house fire overnight in Parlier.

The fire was first reported just before midnight in an abandoned home on Milton and Young.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, but they quickly put out the fire.

Police officers were also at the scene to keep people out of the area.

No one was injured.

The extent of damage done to the home was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parlierhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Tulare County firefighters battle large house fire in London
Road closed as firefighters battle house fire in Atwater
At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire
Home severely damaged after house fire in Sanger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Show More
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street
86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography
Clovis teen identified as driver killed in Highway 168 crash
Governor halts student loan payments for many for 90 days
Wednesday marks deadliest day for CA with 115 COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News