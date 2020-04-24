Abandoned home in Parlier catches fire overnight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what caused a house fire overnight in Parlier.The fire was first reported just before midnight in an abandoned home on Milton and Young.Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames, but they quickly put out the fire.Police officers were also at the scene to keep people out of the area.No one was injured.The extent of damage done to the home was not immediately available.