Mattress catches fire at home in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a mattress caught fire at home in Parlier early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home on Amigo and Mendocino at around 3:15 a.m.

Officials say there were at least two people in the home when the fire started.

The residents told firefighters the blaze started on a mattress.

The flames did not spread further than to a bedroom, and firefighters quickly put them out.

Officials say the house did not have electricity or gas, but the residents were children of the former owner and scheduled to take ownership, and have utilities turned on this week.
