Parlier Police investigating a homicide

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office say witness information is critical in finding the shooter or shooters responsible for a homicide Friday evening."We know too much that people fear retaliation were hiring someone can look past this and see it's for the betterment of the whole," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti.Detectives say less than a quarter of a mile away from the Parlier Police Department shots were fired at someone in front of an apartment complex on Tuolumne near Mendocino.Parlier Police officers responded to the quail run apartments to find a man shot to death, laying in the driveway.Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives spent Friday night canvassing the area searching for any leads as to how events unfolded.Though they can't tell whether this shooting was random or targeted, preliminary information leads detectives to believe there was some sort of encounter between the victim and shooter."Don't really know what happened between them but next thing shots rang out suspects took off and our victim was lying in the driveway and he passed away," said Botti.Detectives say at this point it is unknown how many people were involved whether they were driving or on foot or what the shooter looked like.Witnesses still have not come forward yet. For now, they do not know if the shooting is gang-related.