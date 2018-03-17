Parlier Police investigating a homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is confirmed dead. It happened on Tuolumne St near Mendocino Ave. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office say witness information is critical in finding the shooter or shooters responsible for a homicide Friday evening.

"We know too much that people fear retaliation were hiring someone can look past this and see it's for the betterment of the whole," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Tony Botti.

Detectives say less than a quarter of a mile away from the Parlier Police Department shots were fired at someone in front of an apartment complex on Tuolumne near Mendocino.

Parlier Police officers responded to the quail run apartments to find a man shot to death, laying in the driveway.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives spent Friday night canvassing the area searching for any leads as to how events unfolded.

Though they can't tell whether this shooting was random or targeted, preliminary information leads detectives to believe there was some sort of encounter between the victim and shooter.

"Don't really know what happened between them but next thing shots rang out suspects took off and our victim was lying in the driveway and he passed away," said Botti.

Detectives say at this point it is unknown how many people were involved whether they were driving or on foot or what the shooter looked like.

Witnesses still have not come forward yet. For now, they do not know if the shooting is gang-related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingParlier
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News