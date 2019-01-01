CRIME

Parlier Police looking for suspect who fired shots at man

According to police, witnesses positively identified the suspect to be 25-year-old Gabriel Salazar.

Parlier Police are searching for a suspect who they believe fired shots at a man - but missed.

It happened in a neighborhood near J street and Manning late on New Year's Day afternoon.

Authorities blocked off the neighborhood for several hours while they searched for the suspect.

Right now, police are not releasing a suspect description.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department through the Fresno County Communications Center at 559-600-3111.
