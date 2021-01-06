Parlier Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.Ohanna Palomino was last seen at her home in Parlier on Tuesday.Officials say Palomino is 5'7" and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black leggings and possibly a black hat.Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Parlier Police Department.