Parlier Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ohanna Palomino was last seen at her home in Parlier on Tuesday.

Officials say Palomino is 5'7" and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black leggings and possibly a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Parlier Police Department.
