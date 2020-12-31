Driver arrested for allegedly injuring Parlier police officer in DUI crash, then trying to escape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested for allegedly crashing her car into a Parlier police patrol car while intoxicated, injuring an officer.The crash happened at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday near Manning and Bethel Avenues.Parlier police say the 28-year-old woman, Mayra Sanchez was under the influence of alcohol when she failed to stop for a red signal light, crashed into the officer's vehicle, and then tried to escape.The officer, who suffered minor injuries and whose patrol car was damaged, pursued her vehicle. Sanchez finally stopped a short distance away and was detained.The officer was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.Sanchez had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for her arrest for driving under the influence and one for driving on a suspended license for DUI. She is also on probation for driving under the influence.She was booked into the Fresno County jail on multiple felony charges as well as various other charges.