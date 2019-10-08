crime

Parole denied again for inmate in 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California officials have again rejected parole for the last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children more than four decades ago.

State parole officials decided Tuesday that 67-year-old Frederick Woods can try again in five years. It's the 17th time he has been denied release.

The other men, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were paroled several years ago.

The three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families. They kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla in 1976.

They buried them in a ventilated underground bunker about 45 miles east of San Francisco, but the victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Attorney Gary Dubcoff, who previously represented Woods, did not immediately return a telephone message.
