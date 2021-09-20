KNP Complex Fire burns nearly 24,000 acres, Part of Kings Canyon National Park closed

The wildfire burning inside the Sequoia National Forest is now 23,743 acres after growing nearly 4,000 acres in recent days. There is still no containment on this fire that was sparked by lightning on September 9.
Firefighters were able to resume air attacks on the flames now that some of the heavy smoke has cleared.
Crews were also working to protect the giant sequoia groves, including the Giant Forest Sequoia Grove, and homes and national park buildings within the fire area.
Sequoia National Park is closed to the public, and employees who live inside the park were evacuated last week.
EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office issued evacuations for several communities within the forest after the Paradise Fire spread west.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for the community of Sycamore and all of Three Rivers from Mineral King Drive to the Sequoia National Park Boundary. That includes structures along both sides of Highway 198.
It also includes Oak Grove Bridge down to Highway 198, including Sierra King Driver, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive and Oak Grove Drive.
Evacuation warnings are also in effect for Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive up to Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including North Fork Drive.
Warnings are also in place for all structures within the Edison Dr., Cherokee Oaks Dr., Crystal Dr., Grouse Dr., Elk Dr., Meadow Dr., Quail Dr., Oak Ridge Dr., Ferndale Dr., Terminus Dr., Pierce Dr., Red Tail Lane.
These new orders and warnings were issued in addition to the existing evacuation orders for communities along Mineral King Road.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Exeter Memorial Building located at 324 N. Kaweah Ave. in Exeter.
The Red Cross is set up and ready to provide food, water and resources to those who have been displaced by the fire.
Anyone in need of assistance can call 211. For more information on Tulare County evacuation orders and warnings, click here.