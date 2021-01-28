Part of NB Highway 99 in Madera shut down due to flooding

The winter storm sweeping across Central California has disrupted traffic along Highway 99 in Madera.
Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes due to flooding and are diverting vehicles off the highway through Gateway Drive all the way up to Avenue 16 near the Home Depot.
Authorities say there is a road closure currently in place from Almond Avenue to Avenue 16 in Madera.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
