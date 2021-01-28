Part of NB Highway 99 in Madera shut down due to flooding

The winter storm sweeping across Central California has disrupted traffic along Highway 99 in Madera.

Authorities have shut down the northbound lanes due to flooding and are diverting vehicles off the highway through Gateway Drive all the way up to Avenue 16 near the Home Depot.


Authorities say there is a road closure currently in place from Almond Avenue to Avenue 16 in Madera.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California storm: Madera County sheriff declares state of emergency
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
New site shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in CA
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Show More
Strong winds topple over several trees as storm moves into the Central Valley
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to public on Friday
Biden: 'We can't wait any longer' to address climate crisis
Central CA first responders prepared to help with weather emergencies
Madera, Mariposa Co. residents bracing for winter storm one week after Mono wind event
More TOP STORIES News