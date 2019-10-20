shots fired

Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a party ended in gunfire at a northeast Fresno apartment complex Sunday morning.

Officers say shots rang out as people left a party at the Victor Apartments on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street near Fresno State just before 1 a.m.

No one was shot, but officers did find a car hit by several bullets. Police say the suspect shot four to five times at the vehicle.

An investigation is underway, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfresno stateshots firedfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Father arrested for child endangerment after police find marijuana grow
Police: Shots fired into Visalia home
Gunshot wound victim treated at hospital shortly after shots fired in Madera Co.
Gunfire interrupts parties on Bulldog Lane near Fresno State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
1 shot in gang-related shooting in northeast Fresno parking lot
Man arrested for his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
Man arrested for attempted robbery outside Visalia Walmart
Mom creates elaborate Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
Show More
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
Surveillance video shows car of interest in young father's killing
Man shot while escaping carjacking suspects in northwest Fresno
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News