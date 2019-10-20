Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a party ended in gunfire at a northeast Fresno apartment complex Sunday morning.Officers say shots rang out as people left a party at the Victor Apartments on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street near Fresno State just before 1 a.m.No one was shot, but officers did find a car hit by several bullets. Police say the suspect shot four to five times at the vehicle.An investigation is underway, and police are still looking for the shooter.