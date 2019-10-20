FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a party ended in gunfire at a northeast Fresno apartment complex Sunday morning.
Officers say shots rang out as people left a party at the Victor Apartments on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street near Fresno State just before 1 a.m.
No one was shot, but officers did find a car hit by several bullets. Police say the suspect shot four to five times at the vehicle.
An investigation is underway, and police are still looking for the shooter.
Party ends in gunfire at apartment complex near Fresno State
SHOTS FIRED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News