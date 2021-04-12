Pets & Animals

Tiny terriers scare off bear at Pasadena hillside home

EMBED <>More Videos

Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. -- Who needs a rottweiler when you've got two little-but-loud terriers to guard your home against furry invaders?

A Pasadena woman, Deedee Mueller, says she's had several encounters with bears at her hillside home.

On Saturday, a bear explored her backyard and then found its way inside her home to sniff around the kitchen.

It didn't take long before Mueller's two terriers, Squirt and Mei Mei, got wind of the intruder.

They came running and barking through the kitchen and into the backyard, creating a big enough commotion that the bear was scared off.

Mueller has posted several other encounters with bears on her YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspasadenalos angeles countydogsbear
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News