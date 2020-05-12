Health & Fitness

Cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to coughing woman, lack of masks at California birthday party

An L.A. County party where a woman without a face mask was coughing and other guests weren't observing social distancing led to at least five COVID-19 cases, officials say.
By
PASADENA, Calif. -- If there's one thing you don't want to do in the middle of a pandemic lockdown, it's throw a big birthday party.

But that's exactly what happened in Pasadena in L.A. County last month. And when a woman infected with coronavirus showed up, and was coughing at the party without a mask, public health officials say the virus took off.

"There was someone who was coughing who attended the party and there were subsequently five laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and many other people who are ill with COVID symptoms after that," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city of Pasadena's health officer.

Pasadena public health workers were able to track the spread of the virus back to the party by contact tracing. Officials say guests at the party did not wear face coverings or practice social distancing.

Health officials said the party was attended by "a large number" of extended family members and friends after the coronavirus stay-at-home order was issued.

But what's unknown right now is if any of the five infected partygoers have also spread the infection to others over the past few weeks.



"Everyone is asked to stay at home," Goh said. "They're ordered to stay at home, but we're just asking for the public's cooperation to keep yourself and your family safe."

City officials say no citations were issued in connection with the party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countyhealthbirthdaycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop
Central California coronavirus cases
All Fresno County parks, campgrounds are back open
Authorities warn about fake letter saying you must be tested for COVID-19 to receive benefits
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Delhi family speaks of heartbreak, heroism after deadly crash
Elective surgeries, dental procedures set to resume in California
Show More
California baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
Hundreds of authorized businesses open in Fresno
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Western states ask for $1 trillion from federal government
Paul Vasquez, who became famous for 'Double Rainbow' video, passes away at 57
More TOP STORIES News