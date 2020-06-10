crime

Deputy shot, authorities searching for armed suspect in Paso Robles, sheriff says

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for an armed man who shot a deputy in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the Paso Robles Police Department earlier Wednesday morning.

One deputy was shot, and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.

In a tweet, the sheriff's department asked for people in the area to shelter-in-place as authorities investigate.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeshots firedactive shootercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Authorities investigating drive-by shooting in San Joaquin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, part of Hwy 198 closed for investigation
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Central California coronavirus cases
Fisherman drowns in Kings River while trying to save child
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
LIVE: Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing
Show More
2 bicyclists hospitalized after crash with car in Fresno County
Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
More TOP STORIES News