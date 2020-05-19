Food & Drink

Ordering delivery? You may be getting Chuck E. Cheese pizzas without knowing it

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic - well, kind of.

It is operating a restaurant under a different name of Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.

Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

A company spokesperson told Food and Wine, Pasqually's shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you'd get at Chuck E. Cheese.

Pasqually's has a thicker crust and more sauce.

The pizza is currently only available for delivery.

According to Business Insider, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment, is struggling to stay afloat, with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmeal deliverycoronavirusu.s. & worldpizzacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Show More
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News