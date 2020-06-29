CAL Fire crews battling Pass Fire in Merced County, currently at 10% containment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL Fire crews are battling a large blaze in Merced County.

The Pass Fire quickly spread to 1,000 acres Sunday afternoon.

It's burning off Highway 152 and Dinosaur Point Road, along the Pacheco Pass.

Residents have been reporting smoky conditions impacting several North Valley cities.

At last check, no structures were threatened, and the cause is under investigation.

Containment is now at 10 percent.
