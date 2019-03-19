Passenger during hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge

The passenger during the hit and run crash that killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding has pleaded no contest to the felony count against her.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The passenger during the hit and run crash that killed Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding has pleaded no contest to the felony count against her.

On Monday, Fernanda Lopez admitted in a Fresno County court that she concealed evidence in the deadly hit and run crash.



Last year, Lopez was in the truck with her boyfriend Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla when he hit Gladding while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant road.



A judge says Lopez will not go to prison but she will likely face time in jail once she finishes this semester at Fresno State.

Sentencing is set for May 15.

In February, Gladding's family along with state lawmakers introduced a proposed bill called Gavin's Law.

Gavin's Law calls for harsh punishment for people who fail to stop at the scene of an accident that results in serious injury or death. If the accident only results in injury, then suspect would face 4, 5, or 6 years in state prison. However, if the accident results in death, the suspect could face 6, 7, or 8 years in state prison and a specified fine.

Under the existing law, if a vehicle accident results in permanent, serious injury or death, a person who does not stop is subject to punishment by imprisonment in state prison for 2, 3, or 4 years or in a county jail for less than 90 days.

There will be a hearing for Gavin's Law in Sacramento on March 19, 2019.
