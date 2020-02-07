Passenger killed in Merced County after driver loses control, car flips over multiple times

A 67-year-old woman has been killed in a rollover crash in Merced County.
CHP officials say she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on Merced Falls Road just west of Hornitos Road, near Snelling.
According to the CHP, the driver, 80-year-old William Carroll, was traveling east on Merced Falls Road.
He veered off to the shoulder, overcorrected, lost control and then overturned at least twice.
The 67-year-old woman, his passenger, was ejected and died at the scene.
Carroll had minor injuries.
The CHP says no drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
