Pastor accused of sexually assaulting sex abuse victim when she was 15 years old

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman told investigators that Pastor Conrad Estrada Valdez of the Restoration Outreach Christian Church had sexually assaulted her when she was just 15 years old.

The woman, who is now 30 years old, said she was visiting the pastor for counseling after experiencing a previous sexual assault. She said that's when Valdez started touching her inappropriately, and later progressed to sexual intercourse.

Valdez was a longtime family friend and they had attended church together for several years, she said. The complainant told the Harris County Sheriff's Office that she didn't come forward sooner because Valdez had threatened to expose the situation to her family.

After watching a documentary on survivors of sexual abuse, the woman disclosed her allegations to authorities.

Investigators are seeking any other possible victims in Harris County. Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250.
