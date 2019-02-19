SEXUALLY ASSAULT

Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Patient sexually assaulted by nurse at Saint Agnes reaches settlement in court

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
What was supposed to be opening statements in a civil trial surrounding a sexual assault at Saint Agnes Medical Center, turned into a $650,000 settlement.

"Hopefully this can be something the hospital learns from," said associate attorney Laura Brown.

It was December of 2015 when Bertha Solorio went to Saint Agnes for emergency surgery for abdominal pain after having her gallbladder removed.

She didn't want to speak on camera, but the firm representing her says when she woke up she realized she was being assaulted by a male nurse.

"She had been under anesthesia and woke up to him taking her foot and rubbing it between his legs. and had done the same with her hand. she was powerless she was scared," Brown said.

Saint Agnes terminated the nurse when Solorio came forward with these allegations.

After pleading no contest, the nurse involved had to register as a sex offender.

"The gentleman has admitted to what he did but an employer and particularly a hospital is required to take steps to protect their patients' safety," Brown said.

The hospital, not denying what happened, released a statement saying,

"There was no way of knowing that this individual had the potential to act in this manner. We believe that settling the case was the right thing to do for the patient and while we can't take back what happened, we are grateful to have resolved this matter."

But the firm claims they've uncovered a troubling accusation against the same nurse at Saint Agnes before the assault on Solorio.

"A prior patient about six months earlier made the same allegations about the same nurse in the same hospital and she had told the hospital about that complaint," Brown said.

A hospital spokesperson tells Action News by phone that when the prior allegation came up they contacted Fresno Police for a criminal investigation in addition to their internal investigation.

Both were unable to substantiate the claim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
settlementlawsuitsexually assaulthospitalnursesFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUALLY ASSAULT
Settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit against border patrol
Exclusive: 2 local USPS employees allege sexual harassment
Kerry Perry resigns as USA Gymnastics president
Police: Ex-lawman's double life as alleged rapist exposed after murder
More sexually assault
Top Stories
Fresno police search for suspects after at least two people are shot
Police searching for suspect that robbed liquor store at gunpoint
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in fatal fight outside Kearney Market
Scores and highlights from Tuesday February 19
Murder arrest at drug operation ends months of agony for missing man's family
Show More
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
New pickup option comes to Dinuba Walmart
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
More News