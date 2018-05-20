CELEBRITY DEATHS

Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103

LOS ANGELES (AP) --
Broadway and Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died at age 103.

Publicist Harlan Boll says Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, originated the role of an overemotional diva in the Broadway musical "Kiss Me, Kate" and starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in "The King and I."

She was often cast as the femme fatale or villain, including the mastermind in 1946's "Dressed to Kill" who sparred with Sherlock Holmes, played by Basil Rathbone.

Her other films included "Danger Woman" and "Tarzan and the Huntress."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebrity deathshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Marty Balin, founder of band Jefferson Airplane, dies
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Rapper Mac Miller dies at age 26
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
More celebrity deaths
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News