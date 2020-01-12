Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver, arrested for vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn't known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots' historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England's 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England's 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyarrestvandalismnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa County Sheriff: 2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Show More
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
More TOP STORIES News