crime

Patrols increase in east central Fresno neighborhood after mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are working around the clock to track down the shooters from Sunday night's mass shooting.

"I think everyone in the community wants to see this particular case solved and the people responsible brought to justice," said Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card.

Fresno Police are throwing everything they have at finding the suspects of Sunday night's mass shooting. Officials say at least two people opened fire into a crowd, killing four and sending six others to the hospital.

"We are sending all our resources available," said Lt. Stephen Viveros said.

Since the shooting, officers from the Southeast Policing District have worked up to 24-hour shifts collecting evidence and connecting with those impacted by the tragedy.

The department deployed the district's seven Hmong officers into the neighborhood to act as liaisons.

Lt. Viveros says they've played a vital role.

"When we have an officer that has the same race, ethnicity and speaks the same language it creates a bond where people feel more comfortable coming forward and to accept our services as a police agency and other services such as victim services," he said.

An Asian Gangs Task Force has also been established.

Lt. Card says the goal of this is to get ahead of any future potential crimes. Increased officer patrols have also become a priority.

"It just reassures people that we are there, it is a preventative measure really, ultimately, whenever we increase our patrols, and we have law officers in the street, we know that it reduces crime in that specific area," Card said.

As for what's next, extra officers will continue to patrol the affected neighborhood. Police are also hoping that continued community support will help lead them to the shooters.

The Southeast Policing District says that people have been very cooperative during this tragedy, and they've had some call with information trying to solve this case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno east centralcrimefatal shootingmass shootingfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'
Driver crashes into vehicle, pillar beneath Hwy 99 while leading deputy on chase
City pledges $40k to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC30's All Valley High School Football Team 20 years later
$12 million in state tobacco taxes to improve health care in Valley
Driver crashes into vehicle, pillar beneath Hwy 99 while leading deputy on chase
City pledges $40k to Crime Stoppers for information leading to arrest of mass shooting suspects
Man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'
Work begins on largest retail center in Merced's history
2 storms to hit Valley during Thanksgiving
Show More
Former Green Beret sets out on new mission as Valley winemaker
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at SoCal school
Valley native and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge visits kids at Valley Children's
Jurors in Erika Sandoval trial to continue deliberations on December 2nd
Fresno Chaffee Zoo offers new behind the scenes encounters this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News