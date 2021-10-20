Kristin Smart case: Paul and Ruben Flores to stand trial next April

Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, appeared in court on Wednesday for arraignment after a San Luis Obispo County judge ruled there is enough evidence for them to stand trial.
The trial will begin on April 25 next year, according to KEYT-TV.
Paul Flores will be tried for murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape 19-year-old Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after a party. He is believed to be the last person to see her alive.
Ruben Flores is charged with being an accessory to the crime.
Both men pleaded not guilty for a second time during Wednesday's arraignment, KEYT-TV reported.
The judge said he had a strong suspicion Smart was murdered and buried under Ruben Flores' house.
The judge said it would be up to a jury to decide whether the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.