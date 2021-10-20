Kristin Smart case: Paul and Ruben Flores to stand trial next April

EMBED <>More Videos

Kristin Smart case: Paul and Ruben Flores to stand trial next April

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A trial date has been set for the man charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and for the defendant's father, who is accused of helping to hide her body.

Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, appeared in court on Wednesday for arraignment after a San Luis Obispo County judge ruled there is enough evidence for them to stand trial.

The trial will begin on April 25 next year, according to KEYT-TV.

Paul Flores will be tried for murder in the killing that allegedly happened as he tried to rape 19-year-old Smart in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after a party. He is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Ruben Flores is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Both men pleaded not guilty for a second time during Wednesday's arraignment, KEYT-TV reported.

The judge said he had a strong suspicion Smart was murdered and buried under Ruben Flores' house.

The judge said it would be up to a jury to decide whether the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countytrialrapemurdersexual assaultcold casemissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno family escapes ceiling collapsing in apartment during storm
Concern over mudslides as rain, snow reaches Creek Fire burn scar area
Police investigating possible pot grow after NW Fresno house fire
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Thousands in Central CA still without power after storm hits
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
Gas prices near $5 at some stations in Fresno
Show More
Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in NE Fresno
CA storm: Strong winds topple over trees, power lines
2 dogs found in garbage bag at Fresno County park
Public service held for fallen Fresno County officer
Powerful storm brings heavy rain, snow to Central CA
More TOP STORIES News