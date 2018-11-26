Houston rapper Paul Wall revealed he was involved in a major car crash with his son in Austin Saturday night while heading to his concert.The rapper says it was the first time his 12-year-old son, Will, was able to come to a show and spend time with his father and rappers Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Lil' Flip when the incident occurred."This was my son first time comin(g) with squad," the rapper said in an Instagram post. "Before we left the house my son and I prayed like we always do. We prayed that God would protect us while we are out, that our travels would be safe, and that our family and home would be protected while we are gone."Wall said the men were on high alert to make sure nothing went wrong, but as they pulled into the concert venue, he looked out the window to see a white truck coming towards the vehicle."He had 2 hands on the wheel, and he was buckling down as he was speeding up to hit us. Although there was an empty lane to his left, he sped up and came right in my direction (middle row passenger where he made impact)," Wall continued.The rapper says both vehicles were completely totaled, and they had to climb out of the back of the vehicle because of the bent metal and broken glass."The fact that we were all able to walk away intact is a miracle," he said. "My son and I prayed for traveling grace and protection, and God answered our prayers."Wall and his son were not injured during the accident.