Police are investigating the deaths of a prominent member of a New Jersey school district and her husband as a murder-suicide.Authorities say Denise Bartone was found fatally stabbed inside her home on Monday morning, and that her husband then killed himself by jumping off an area bridge.The couple's three daughters were apparently home at the time, but it is not believed the murder took place in front of them.According to officials, a vehicle registered to the family was discovered parked on a bridge. Kenneth Bartone, the victim's husband, was found floating in a river Monday afternoon.Authorities say they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.Neighbors described Denise Bartone as outgoing and say she loved her three daughters.They say the family moved to the home around 15 years ago and that they never noticed anything unusual.Denise Bartone was the chairperson of the Freehold Township Education Foundation.The head of the school system expressed sadness over the loss and the impact on students."The district has made arrangements for additional counselors and child study team members to be available for students (Tuesday) at the schools most impacted by this loss," a statement read.