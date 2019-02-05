New Jersey woman found dead, husband jumps from bridge in apparent murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the investigation into the deaths of a prominent member of a New Jersey school district and her husband. (Facebook)

FREEHOLD, New Jersey --
Police are investigating the deaths of a prominent member of a New Jersey school district and her husband as a murder-suicide.

Authorities say Denise Bartone was found fatally stabbed inside her home on Monday morning, and that her husband then killed himself by jumping off an area bridge.

The couple's three daughters were apparently home at the time, but it is not believed the murder took place in front of them.

According to officials, a vehicle registered to the family was discovered parked on a bridge. Kenneth Bartone, the victim's husband, was found floating in a river Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.

Neighbors described Denise Bartone as outgoing and say she loved her three daughters.

They say the family moved to the home around 15 years ago and that they never noticed anything unusual.

Denise Bartone was the chairperson of the Freehold Township Education Foundation.

The head of the school system expressed sadness over the loss and the impact on students.

"The district has made arrangements for additional counselors and child study team members to be available for students (Tuesday) at the schools most impacted by this loss," a statement read.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideFreeholdMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
Fyre Festival attendee who won lawsuit talks about experience
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Shocking video shows suspect pushing teenager onto train tracks
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Show More
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
More News