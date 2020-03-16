Coronavirus

Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday on its website, the federal agency's director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak.

Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world.

Here is part of the official statement:

As you know, we recently evacuated Volunteers from China and Mongolia due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related travel constraints and school closings. Further evacuations are now under way at several posts. Unfortunately, it has become clear in the last 48 hours that numerous posts must follow suit.

It is against this backdrop that I have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend all Peace Corps operations globally and evacuate all of our Volunteers. As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where Volunteers are unable to leave their host countries.

You can find the full statement here:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News