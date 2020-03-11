events

Annual Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State canceled due to coronavirus concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coronavirus fears have prompted officials to cancel this year's Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State.

RELATED: List of Valley events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event will not take place.

The event was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, but since many are currently concerned about attending large gatherings, the CSU Chancellor's Office decided to cancel the festival.

RELATED: Fresno State operating as normal as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Organizers are asking for patience as they work to issue refunds for the event. They say if you have pre-ordered t-shirts, those are still available for pick-up at their Fresno State office in Speech Arts 104.

"Thank you for your understanding. We, the directors, as well as our student team, are disappointed to not be able to see and congratulate the work of you and your students in preparation for this event," officials said in a press release.

Officials added they hope to see all the students at next year's festival.
