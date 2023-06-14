Food vendors to serve up peach-infused al pastor dishes in downtown Fresno

If you love peaches with a twist, we have the perfect event for you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love peaches with a twist, we have the perfect event for you.

Tacos, Brews, and Jams is hosting a Peach Al Pastor Challenge this Thursday at the Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden in downtown Fresno.

Vendors will be serving up dishes featuring flavors of the local stone fruit all in support of local growers.

The food lineup so far includes El Premio Mayor, Tacos La Vaporera, Dad's Cookies, and Miguel's Salsa.

The event runs from five until 10 pm.

All ages are welcome and admission is free.