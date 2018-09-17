Pedestrian hit and killed by pickup truck in Selma while walking across the street in crosswalk

#BREAKING: Pedestrian dies after a collision on State Route 43 in Selma. Driver of pickup truck stayed and is cooperating. The victim was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. pic.twitter.com/SPS4ASboKk — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) September 18, 2018

Officers say this was not your typical vehicle vs. Pedestrian accident where you had someone jaywalking.The victim was in the crosswalk, about halfway through the northbound lanes, when a pickup truck slammed into him.There were several witnesses who saw it happen.They stayed next to man to make sure he wasn't hit by more oncoming trafficUnfortunately, by the time paramedics arrived, he had already passed away.The driver of the pickup truck did stay behind and is cooperating.At this time, officers say they are still trying to figure out who had the right of way.The crash left a lot for officers to clean up on the roadway."The debris came from, that's probably where the debris came from," said Sgt. Terry Reid.Selma Police have not released the victim's identity, but say his family has been notified. They believe he may have been homeless.The speed limit on his road is 50 miles per hour.It is unknown if speed was a factor, officers say that is still under investigation.