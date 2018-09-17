Pedestrian hit and killed by pickup truck in Selma while walking across the street in crosswalk

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was in the crosswalk, about halfway through the northbound lanes, when a pickup truck slammed into him.

By
Officers say this was not your typical vehicle vs. Pedestrian accident where you had someone jaywalking.

The victim was in the crosswalk, about halfway through the northbound lanes, when a pickup truck slammed into him.

There were several witnesses who saw it happen.

They stayed next to man to make sure he wasn't hit by more oncoming traffic

Unfortunately, by the time paramedics arrived, he had already passed away.


The driver of the pickup truck did stay behind and is cooperating.

At this time, officers say they are still trying to figure out who had the right of way.

The crash left a lot for officers to clean up on the roadway.

"The debris came from, that's probably where the debris came from," said Sgt. Terry Reid.

Selma Police have not released the victim's identity, but say his family has been notified. They believe he may have been homeless.

The speed limit on his road is 50 miles per hour.

It is unknown if speed was a factor, officers say that is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
selmapedestrian killedSelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News