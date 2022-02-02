49-year-old man hit and killed by car in Tulare, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Tulare Tuesday evening.The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 99 and Bardsley Ave. around 6 pm.Officers say a driver was entering the highway from Bardsley when the pedestrian ran in front of his vehicle.The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash and no arrests were made.