Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in southeast Fresno

Breaking: Kings Canyon East bound closed at Chestnut to Winery. Due to a fatal accident. A male pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southeast Fresno roadway is closed after a man was hit by a pick-up truck on Friday morning.It happened at 5:30 am.Fresno police say the truck was driving eastbound on Kings Canyon Road when the man stepped out into the road. The driver couldn't stop in time and hit him.The man was taken to a hospital where officers say he later died.Fresno police have eastbound lanes of Kings Canyon road closed to traffic between Winery and Chestnut Avenues for the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.