Man dies after being hit by pick-up truck in southeast Fresno

A southeast Fresno roadway is closed after a man was hit by a pick-up truck on Friday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A southeast Fresno roadway is closed after a man was hit by a pick-up truck on Friday morning.

It happened at 5:30 am.

Fresno police say the truck was driving eastbound on Kings Canyon Road when the man stepped out into the road. The driver couldn't stop in time and hit him.



The man was taken to a hospital where officers say he later died.

Fresno police have eastbound lanes of Kings Canyon road closed to traffic between Winery and Chestnut Avenues for the investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 36% containment
Creek Fire: How crews are using fire to fight fire
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Man set woman's apartment on fire during argument, police say
Merced Police arrest 15 in human trafficking and prostitution sting
Show More
Mountain West football set to return in October
Fresno moves to reduce liquor licenses in 'drunkest city in California'
2 vehicles hit Breonna Taylor protesters in Los Angeles
Pac-12 will play football this fall
SQF Complex Fire: 144,826 acres burned, 35% contained
More TOP STORIES News