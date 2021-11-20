Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after police say she was hit by a car in southeast Fresno Friday night.

Authorities say it happened around 7 pm near Kings Canyon and Willow.

Police say the woman was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver was not speeding and police say drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
