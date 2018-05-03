Pedestrian killed after being hit by motorcycle in Central Fresno hit and run crash

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Central Fresno hit and run crash.According to the Fresno Police Department, the motorcycle was heading east on Belmont when he hit the man in the lane closest to the middle of the road near San Pablo.After the collision, the motorcyclist pushed his bike away from the location and was later found by officers.Police said the motorcyclist later returned to the site of the collision and is now being questioned by officers. The accident is considered a hit and run.The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital where he died.There does not appear to be a crosswalk in the area.