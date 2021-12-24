Pedestrian killed after being hit by cars in central Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed after being hit by cars in central Fresno: Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by multiple cars in central Fresno Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7 pm near Cedar and Dakota.

Police say the victim walked out into the roadway.

One car hit him and shortly after, a second vehicle struck him.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed at the location. They are cooperating with the investigation.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that the pedestrian was killed in a hit and run. We later learned that the drivers returned to the scene immediately after the crash. We regret the error.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian killed
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News