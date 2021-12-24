Pedestrian killed after being hit by cars in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by multiple cars in central Fresno Thursday evening.
It happened just before 7 pm near Cedar and Dakota.
Police say the victim walked out into the roadway.
One car hit him and shortly after, a second vehicle struck him.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The drivers of both vehicles stayed at the location. They are cooperating with the investigation.
An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that the pedestrian was killed in a hit and run. We later learned that the drivers returned to the scene immediately after the crash. We regret the error.
