Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened in the area of Elm and North.

It is not known what led up to the incident but officers confirmed a pedestrian was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.