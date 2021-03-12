Pedestrian killed at Highway 99 and Ashlan in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All lanes of Highway 99 are back open through Fresno after a woman was hit and killed in one of the traffic lanes.California Highway Patrol officers say the collision happened while the woman was on the highway near Ashlan Avenue just before 7 pm on Thursday.That tragedy forced officers to shut down two of the four lanes of traffic for several hours to investigate.Officers have not released her identity but believe the victim may have been homeless and living near the highway.Drivers who hit the woman pulled over and are cooperating with the investigation.