pedestrian killed

Man dies after being struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after police say he was hit by two vehicles in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 on Fresno Street and Belmont Avenue.

Fresno police officers say the man was standing in the center median on Belmont Avenue when he fell into the roadway. An SUV driving eastbound on Belmont hit him and drove off.

Police say witnesses tried to help the man, but a second car came toward them. They had to move out of the way to avoid being hit, and the victim was struck a second time.

Investigators say the second car drove away east on Belmont Avenue.

The man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, officials said.

Police are now searching for both vehicles, and the drivers could face felony hit-and-run charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and runcrimepedestrian killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing the road in Fresno County
Man hit, killed by car in Fresno County, CHP says
Man hit by car after trying to cross Hwy 99 in Pixley
Woman killed by car after falling onto central Fresno roadway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Central California election live results
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
MAP: California election results by county
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes holds narrow lead over Phil Arballo
Show More
Here's how the Central Valley is voting in the 2020 presidential election
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead
Measure D bond to provide funds for Central Unified upgrades holding lead
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
More TOP STORIES News