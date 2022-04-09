Woman hit, killed by car while trying to run across Fresno street, police say

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in north Fresno on Friday night.The crash happened just before 11 pm at Blackstone and Sierra.Police say the woman ran into the path of car traveling on Blackstone.She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.Police say alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash."The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperative, and we're still trying to confirm the identity of the female who was struck by this vehicle," said Fresno police Lt. Brian Valles.Police had the roadway shut down for several hours while investigating the incident.