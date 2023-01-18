Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno identified

A search is underway for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.

Investigators say 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh was hit by two vehicles around 8:00 pm in the area of Marks and Clinton avenues.

When Fresno police officers arrived, they found Singh dead in the roadway.

Officers believe Singh was hit by a car that was northbound on Marks.

As he was lying in the roadway, Singh was hit by a second vehicle.

Investigators say they are still working to find the first driver, who got out of the car and ran away after the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled over and cooperated with officers.