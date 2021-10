FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car in east central Fresno on Monday night.California Highway Patrol officers say it happened on Willow and Olive Avenues just after 11:00 pm.The CHP said the man was using a walker while crossing the street, but he was not in the crosswalk.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.The driver stopped about a block away. Officials say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.CHP officers are searching for surveillance videos to help with their investigation.