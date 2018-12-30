Pedestrian killed on Manning, driver who hit him arrested for DUI

By
A man is dead and CHP officers arrested the suspected drunk driver who hit him.
Officers gave the suspect a breathalyzer and a field sobriety test before they arrested him Sunday morning. They say the victim was walking on Manning at about 3:45 a.m. when the suspect crashed right into him.

Investigators shut down about a mile of Manning from Dewolf to Leonard while they collected evidence.
For now, they believe the suspect was drunk, but they're not sure if he did anything else to cause the crash.

"During the course of the investigation we have to determine whether the pedestrian was walking in the roadway or was crossing the roadway, if there's any witnesses, any other cars that may have called in, and reach out to friends and family to see exactly what the story is with him being on the roadway," said CHP Sgt. Nathan Hunt.
Officers say the victim is a man, but they don't know his identity yet.
