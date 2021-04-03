Pedestrian hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in west central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in west central Fresno Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say it happened around 6 a.m. near Highway 99 and Belmont Ave.

Officers have not released the details of the incident at this time.

It is not known what the pedestrian was doing on the highway.

The southbound lanes on Highway 99 were shut down but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
