Pedestrian struck by pickup truck, left critically injured in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was left critically injured after they were struck by a pickup truck.California Highway Patrol officers say the pedestrian walked out into traffic on Zediker near Floral, just south of Parlier.Officials say the driver remained on scene after the crash and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.At this time it is unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence.Paramedics flew the victim to Community Regional Medical Center in a helicopter.