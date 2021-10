FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in central Fresno on Sunday night.It happened before 11 pm on Blackston Avenue near Cornell.Fresno police say the man was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit.He was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.Investigators said the driver was going the speed limit and remained on the scene.Police said drugs or alcohol were not factors.