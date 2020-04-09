pedestrian killed

18-year-old killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 near Visalia, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near Visalia on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol says.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. south of Merritt Drive.

Officers say the man had pulled over on the right shoulder of the northbound lane for a flat tire. He was struck while standing outside of his car by a semi-truck an died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The truck driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
