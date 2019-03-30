Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting parked cars

After a swift response by our first responders along with @NYPD71Pct, this violent perpetrator armed with a loaded gun was apprehended after crashing into multiple vehicles & pedestrians #OneLessGun #Shmira #NYPD #TeamWork #CommunitySafety #OnMomentsNotice pic.twitter.com/qcPhfpAc5V — Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) March 29, 2019

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Brooklyn.The incident happened near Troy Avenue and President Street before 5 p.m.Police say the 39-year-old suspect struck five parked cars before getting out of his car and trying to run away.Pedestrians in the area grabbed the suspect and held him down while they waited for police to arrive.Officials say the suspect was in possession of a firearm and appeared to be intoxicated.The suspect was taken into police custody but charges against him are pending.