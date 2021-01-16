Peet's Coffee bar to open in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be a new spot in town where you can get your fix of Peet's Coffee drinks.After decades in business, Bullard Pharmacy in northwest Fresno closed down last month.Now the building at Bullard and West operates as 'The Post', a gift shop, post office, and soon, a Peet's Coffee bar.The owners tell Action News that in a matter of months, Peet's Coffee favorites will be served up along with other baked goods and snacks.The Post will remain open while construction is underway now to rearrange the store.