Crime & Safety

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

EMBED <>More Videos

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 20, 2019.

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permission.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and says it has worked with music publishers and record labels to create their music licensing system.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyworkoutmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires
Several farming tools damaged in early morning shed fire near DInuba
All tank fires out at plant in Texas
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
First drug treatment for postpartum depression
Show More
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Central West HS chemistry teacher arrested for sexting with student
City officials to continue discussions on recreational marijuana in Tulare
New ordinance would ticket Fresno drivers passing food, money to panhandlers
Two-car crash sends vehicle into home in Northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News