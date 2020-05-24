Fresno Police K-9 officer has new pen pal in Nebraska

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Department K-9 Officer Colt has a new pen pal in Nebraska.A mom reached out after seeing Colt on Facebook.Her 6-year-old son, also named Colt, wanted to send our four-legged officer a care package.The brand new chew toy he was gifted is almost as cute as the adorable note the little boy wrote!In the card, he introduces himself and says he can't wait to see him on the show Live PD.