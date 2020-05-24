fresno police department

Fresno Police K-9 officer has new pen pal in Nebraska

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Department K-9 Officer Colt has a new pen pal in Nebraska.

A mom reached out after seeing Colt on Facebook.

Her 6-year-old son, also named Colt, wanted to send our four-legged officer a care package.

The brand new chew toy he was gifted is almost as cute as the adorable note the little boy wrote!

In the card, he introduces himself and says he can't wait to see him on the show Live PD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
CHP, Fresno Police increase patrols on roads during Memorial Day weekend
Poverello House van hit by bullets in Southwest Fresno
Fresno Police turns traffic stop into drug bust, pound of meth seized
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in downtown Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP, Fresno Police increase patrols on roads during Memorial Day weekend
Central California coronavirus cases
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
Pismo Beach sees big crowds during Memorial Day Weekend
Police serve search warrant on Porterville home, 4 arrested
Man accused of stealing car he was found sleeping inside of in Merced
Body found in central Fresno canal
Show More
Man stabbed in central Fresno, expected to survive
Multiple hospitalized after two-car crash in Visalia
Retired Hanford police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News