Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday fired the Navy's top official over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a Navy SEAL.

Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Spencer submitted it Sunday, said the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman.

The firing was a dramatic turn in a long-running controversy involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

Esper also directed that Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month, and that a Navy disciplinary board that was scheduled to hear his case starting Dec. 2 be cancelled, Hoffman said. At Esper's direction, Gallagher will be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Esper lost trust and confidence in Spencer "regarding his lack of candor" over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," Esper said in a written statement issued by Hoffman. "Unfortunately, as a result, I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
navyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys home, investigators search for mysteriously missing resident
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony walking 'perfectly': Source
Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana
Show More
CHP officers will be out in full force for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Nevada beats Fresno State on Senior Night, 35-28
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
More TOP STORIES News